Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Republicans are increasingly pulling the military into their culture wars -- and the military is increasingly hitting back.The latest clash came at a House hearing this week when a pair of Republicans questioned Pentagon leaders on whether critical...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/560173-pentagon-punches-back-against-gop-culture-wars