Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 21:06 Hits: 10

The GAO report notes that only 33% of SWOs stayed in the community after 10 years, compared with 45% of other Navy officers.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/22/navys-century-old-swo-career-path-needs-big-changes-government-watchdog-says.html