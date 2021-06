Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:35 Hits: 27

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers.The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558930-house-votes-to-repeal-2002-iraq-war-powers