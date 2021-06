Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:52 Hits: 12

Failure to reimburse the National Guard for its months-long deployment protecting the Capitol would be detrimental to the guard's readiness, top Pentagon leaders warned Thursday.“It will impact their ability in the near term to be...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558976-pentagon-leaders-press-senators-to-reimburse-national-guard-for-capitol