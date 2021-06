Articles

Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) officials are “deeply concerned” the number of homeless veterans will spike after the federal government this month ends its hold on evictions for unpaid rent.The VA “is deeply concerned about possible...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/559068-va-warns-of-increased-number-of-homeless-vets-with-end-of-eviction-moratoriums