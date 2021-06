Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 22:19 Hits: 6

The U.S. military’s top general on Thursday downplayed a recent Associated Press report that found at least 1,900 military firearms had gone missing or stolen over the past decade, claiming the real figure was “much less.”“I saw the reports as well...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/559083-milley-downplays-report-of-1900-lost-or-stolen-military-firearms