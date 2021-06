Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:50 Hits: 14

Cameron Kinley signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, but the Navy denied his application to delay his service.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/15/acting-secnav-doubles-down-denying-naval-academy-grads-nfl-request.html