Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 21:23 Hits: 16

At least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. In a more than 10-year investigation, the AP found that some of the missing firearms – which included rifles,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558600-at-least-1900-us-military-firearms-were-lost-or-stolen-over-10-year-period