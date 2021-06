Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 13:40 Hits: 1

President Biden on Monday touted the importance of the NATO alliance upon his arrival at the organization's summit in Brussels.“NATO is critically important for U.S. interests in and of itself. If there weren't one, we'd have to invent one," Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/558265-biden-emphasizes-critically-important-nato-alliance-upon-arrival