Published on Monday, 14 June 2021

Two paratroopers stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, died last week, and Army investigators are now saying drugs may have played a role in their deaths.Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, both of the 82nd Airborne Division,...

