Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 19:28 Hits: 1

Spc. Joshua Diamond of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Pfc. Matthew Disney of Aberdeen, Maryland, both served with the 82nd Airborne.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/14/investigators-suspect-drug-use-after-2-82nd-airborne-paratroopers-found-dead.html