Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 19:05 Hits: 1

The White House is backing a bill getting a vote in the House this week that would repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War.“The administration supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF [authorization for the use of military force], as the United...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/558346-white-house-backs-repeal-of-2002-war-authorization