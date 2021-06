Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 01:00 Hits: 0

NATO heads of state and government will confront a sizable to-do list at their June 14 Brussels summit, as the event will set the path for hardening the alliance’s outer defenses while staying limber...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/7Z-V9kgRluc/