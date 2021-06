Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 20:04 Hits: 3

Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Sweet retired this week as the deputy commander of the 476th Fighter Group at Moody Air Force Base.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/09/air-forces-last-pow-retires-after-more-30-years-of-service.html