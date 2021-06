Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:33 Hits: 0

Pfc. Dalton Beals died during the "Crucible," according to a Marine Corps spokesperson, who added that the cause of death is under investigation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/08/marine-corps-identifies-recruit-who-died-during-crucible-event-boot-camp.html