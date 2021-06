Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

The Navy has denied a newly commissioned midshipman's request to delay his active-duty service to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a U.S. Naval Academy team captain and class president who...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/557209-navy-denies-nfl-rookie-cameron-kinleys-request-to-delay-commission-to-play-for