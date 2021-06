Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:23 Hits: 7

An unmanned aircraft has refueled a Navy fighter jet in midair for the first time, the service said Monday.The Boeing-made MQ-25 Stingray drone briefly connected to the Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet via hose and transferred fuel to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/557189-drone-refuels-navy-fighter-jet-for-the-first-time