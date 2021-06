Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 15:12 Hits: 2

The program applies only to fixed-wing and heavy aircraft, such as C-17 Globemaster III mobility aircraft.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/06/04/civilian-trained-pilots-may-get-leg-air-force-career-through-new-program.html