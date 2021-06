Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 02:23 Hits: 3

U.S. government has found no evidence that the unidentified flying objects observed by Navy pilots are alien spacecraft, but intelligence officials said that they are still unable to explain the strange moving phenomena. The news...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/556809-us-government-finds-no-evidence-that-navy-ufo-sightings-were-alien-spacecraft