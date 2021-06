Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:26 Hits: 5

The Marine Corps says additional funding in fiscal 2022 could support four key areas of investment that will set up the service for success in a fight against a peer adversary like China.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/U1qDmFaCTMk/