Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 09:10 Hits: 0

The five-sided, raised red star is about 10 to 12 feet wide and is surrounded by four cypress trees.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/29/iwo-jima-memorial-was-buried-years-camp-slo-heres-how-it-was-found-and-restored.html