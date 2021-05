Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 18:32 Hits: 0

Croatia’s government has made a decision to buy 12 second-hand Rafale F3-R fighter jets from France for the country’s Air Force, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/P59POnsv66k/