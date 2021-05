Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 18:44 Hits: 3

"We are moving away from a one-size-fits-all model," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles CQ Brown in a news release

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/27/air-forces-new-pt-test-coming-july-heres-what-we-know.html