Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 18:51 Hits: 3

President Biden’s nominee to oversee nuclear warhead development says the U.S. should continue plans to ramp up production of plutonium cores, a key component used in nuclear weapons.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/n4RWMebMZWs/