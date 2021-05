Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 21:34 Hits: 7

Three of the new locations are at the U.S. Naval Academy and five are at the U.S. Military Academy, while 48 are at VMI and The Citadel.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/26/southern-poverty-law-center-adds-64-military-connected-places-list-of-confederate-memorials.html