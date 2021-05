Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 17:07 Hits: 8

The cryotherapy procedure is recommended for patients who have post-nasal drip, congestion, nasal itching and other symptoms of rhinitis.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/25/landstuhl-military-doctors-introduce-cryotherapy-aid-patients-allergies.html