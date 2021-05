Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 23:27 Hits: 6

A Turkish company has won U.S. export licenses to sell a batch of helicopters to the Philippines. But only a month earlier, Turkey’s persistent requests for the same export license to sell the same...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/7oiipp_Z5dc/