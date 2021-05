Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021

President Biden’s nominee to lead the Air Force on Tuesday walked a fine line on the future of the F-35 fighter jet program, expressing concern about sustainment costs and future upgrades but also calling the jet the “best tactical aircraft of its...

