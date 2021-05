Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 14:21 Hits: 13

Iran reached an agreement with the United Nation's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend for one month the use of surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites.Monday's announcement comes just a day after a high-ranking...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/555053-iran-un-nuclear-watchdog-agree-to-extension-of-surveillance-cameras