Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 19:02 Hits: 10

Russia’s foreign ministry is accusing the United States of exceeding the agreed limit of their New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Reuters reported. The New START, which was extended in February, limits the number of strategic nuclear...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/policy-strategy/555123-russia-accuses-us-of-exceeding-new-start-arms-control-limit