Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 2

The legislation would create a presumptive service connection to vets suffering from a long list of diseases who were exposed to burn pits.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/20/congress-hopes-deliver-biggest-veterans-health-bill-ever-what-will-it-cost.html