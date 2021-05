Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:24 Hits: 2

The American Institute of the Aeronautics and Astronautics is increasingly wading into Washington debates over the types of research and other investments that are most needed to stay on the cutting edge and build a future workforce, said AIAA's Executive Director Dan Dumbacher.

