Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel.The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale...

