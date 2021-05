Articles

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he is “determined to continue” military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.His remarks come after an earlier call with President Biden, who told the Israeli premier “he expected a...

