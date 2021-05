Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 18:24 Hits: 6

President Biden will award the Medal of Honor for the first time since taking office to a Korean War veteran during a visit from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the White House announced Wednesday.Biden will bestow the highest U.S. military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/554383-biden-to-award-medal-of-honor-to-korean-war-veteran-alongside-south-korean