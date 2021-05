Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 18:40 Hits: 1

Brig. Gen. William Kale said the service has built databases to track facility conditions and is implementing a plan developed in 2019.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/18/air-force-tells-congress-it-needs-major-funding-military-construction-backlog.html