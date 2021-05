Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

For some Americans, the U.S. Space Force is little more than a punchline on Twitter or a Netflix satire with middling reviews.Retired Col. Bill Woolf is hoping the Space Force Association (SFA) can help change that.“If the only thing that folks have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553995-boosting-the-space-force