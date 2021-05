Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 19:31 Hits: 3

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Monday it would be “appalling” for the Biden administration to proceed with a planned precision-guided munitions sale to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza.“It would be appalling for the Biden administration to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553935-omar-appalling-for-us-to-move-forward-with-arms-sale-to-israel