Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 16:16 Hits: 7

The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/UtlLVj-nXPY/