Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 12:29 Hits: 0

The 60-vote threshold ensures that the legislation can override a filibuster that would effectively quash it for this Congress.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/14/after-8-years-of-effort-senate-has-votes-it-needs-overhaul-military-sexual-assault-prosecutions.html