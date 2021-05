Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 May 2021

The Defense Department (DOD) is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated personnel, a policy in line with recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.In a memo released Friday, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen...

