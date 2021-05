Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 21:33 Hits: 2

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed reports that it pulled 120 U.S. military personnel from Israel.Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command staffers flew aboard a C-17 military aircraft and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553453-pentagon-120-us-military-personnel-moved-from-israel-out-of-an-abundance-of