Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:57 Hits: 0

The VA OIG found that the staff failed to properly vet Mays before hiring her, and neglected to follow up on her previous employment.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/12/va-serial-killer-case-should-get-attention-of-all-hospitals-inspector-general-says.html