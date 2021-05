Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 12:13 Hits: 0

Iran's Revolutionary Guard knocked the U.S. over criticism of an encounter that occurred in the Strait of Hormuz between Iranian and U.S. military vessels.The Guard in a statement on its official website blamed the U.S. for making "false and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/552789-iran-dismisses-us-claim-of-harassment-in-strait-of-hormuz