Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 13:46 Hits: 0

The data raises questions about whether the Army's attempt to create a fitter force is creating more barriers to success for women.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/10/nearly-half-of-female-soldiers-still-failing-new-army-fitness-test-while-males-pass-easily.html