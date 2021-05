Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 1

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is investing in its pursuit to build the U.S. Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle by opening up a large facility to aid its design and prototyping efforts.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/9ELpOlQPLII/