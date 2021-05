Articles

Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021

The Navy has confirmed that an approximately 1, 000-gallon fuel leak was detected May 6 at the troubled Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a World War II-built facility that came under criticism following a 27, 000-gallon fuel release in 2014.

