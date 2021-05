Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 19:59 Hits: 1

Gilday has for more than a year said his service needs a bigger portion of the budget to build more ships and submarines.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/07/cno-says-navy-department-has-strong-case-getting-bigger-slice-of-defense-budget.html