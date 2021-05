Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 19:24 Hits: 0

The U.S. military is considering continuing to train Afghan forces from different countries after U.S. troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan, the U.S. military’s top general said Thursday.Asked at a Pentagon press briefing whether training Afghan...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/552206-top-general-us-considering-training-afghan-forces-in-other-countries