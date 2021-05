Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 13:21 Hits: 4

Two Republican lawmakers are urging the Justice Department to investigate the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) procurement process over allegations that Amazon improperly tried to influence the bid process.The Wall...

